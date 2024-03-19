Azerbaijan's Lachin hosts festive fair dedicated to Novruz (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, March 19. A festive bonfire was lit in Lachin for the first time in 32 years on the occasion of "torpag chershenbesi", the last Tuesday before Novruz, Karabakh bureau of Trend reports

Lachin residents gathered around the bonfire and performed the "Yalli" dance.

16:00

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, March 19. ''Can Lachin'' fair dedicated to the Novruz holiday is being held in Lachin, Karabakh Bureau of Trend reports.

Residents of Lachin greet spring in their homeland after years apart.

The fair features goods and handicrafts created in Lachin by well-known artisans as well as a variety of entertainment events centered around regional traditions and customs.

The ''Can Lachin" fair is held on the bank of the Khakari River on the last Tuesday of Novruz, Torpag Chershenbesi (Tuesday of Earth), with the joint initiative and organization of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, "Baku Improvement Service" LLC, and the Ministry of Culture.

Along with officials, as well as residents of Lachin and those involved in construction and improvement works in Lachin, the event is attended by the famous master of ''shebeke'' (windows with colored glass) art Huseyn Haji Mustafazade, master Agil Kerimov (national style headdresses), master Zahid Valadov (national musical instruments), and folk art specialist Elnara Rasulova.

Additionally, products of national brands "Gilabi Ceramics", "İslimi", "Zili", "Darayı", agricultural products grown in Lachin, handicrafts and sweets prepared by the residents of the district, and products of the Zerti agro-industrial complex are presented at the fair.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel