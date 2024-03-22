Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship's entrant weighs up performing club exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Student of the Ojag Sports Club Azada Atakishiyeva told Trend that her performance of exercises with clubs in competitions was better than during training at the 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

“I’m very pleased with my performance at the competitions. The best was the exercise with clubs. The program is difficult. Its smooth performance wasn't always possible in training, but today I pulled myself together and did everything well. I think the coach will also be pleased,” noted the young gymnast.

Atakishiyeva admitted that she greatly enjoys performing in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“The atmosphere here is wonderful, and the decoration of the hall is beautiful,” she added.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the 29th championship competitions taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 21-23.

The championship is being held among gymnasts performing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age categories of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

