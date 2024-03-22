Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tumbling tournament in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Azerbaijani gymnasts have won medals at the international tumbling tournament in Almaty, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The competitions were held in several age categories.

At the competitions, Alexey Karatashov and Sanan Rzazade won gold medals, Khatai Humbatov, Nazim Naghi won silver medals, and Huseyn Asadullayev - bronze.

Besides, the Azerbaijani team, which included Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov, Ughur Jafarli, Sanan Rzazade, took first place in the team competition.

The competitions are taking place in Almaty on March 20-22.

