Besiktas FC sports director to visit Baku for transfer of Qarabag FC's forward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Besiktas FC sports director Samet Aybaba will come to Baku before the end of the season for the transfer of Qarabag FC's forward Olavio Juninho, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to the information, this was reported by the Turkish Fotomaç publication.

It is reported that Aybaba, who is tracking Spaniard, got in touch with Qarabag after receiving approval from the management of Black Eagles. Although the Azerbaijani champion wants 8 million euro for the transfer, it is also emphasized that the amount will be lowered. For this reason, Istanbulites plan to settle the transfer of the Brazilian before the end of the season.

Samet Aybaba watched the away game of Qarabag against Bayer (2:3) in the Europa League last-16 at BayArena and gave a positive opinion about Juninho.

