Azerbaijan reveals relocation timing for first group of former IDPs to Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The resettlement of the first 50 families of former IDPs (internally displaced persons) to Azerbaijan's Khojaly city is scheduled for late May to June, after which this process will continue sequentially, the Head of the Khojaly District Executive Power Shahmar Usubov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the city's population amounts to 8,400, and the Khojaly district's population - 17,000 people.

He noted that work is underway to demolish houses that cannot be rehabilitated.

"In Khojaly, work is underway on cleaning, reconstruction, and construction. The cleaning is nearing completion. Meanwhile, construction work is ongoing. Repairs, construction, and landscaping of around 5,000 houses are being carried out. Roads are being constructed, water and gas lines are being laid, and all utilities are laid," Usubov added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

To recall, the Khojaly massacre took place in February 1992, when 613 Khojaly inhabitants were killed by Armenians, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly persons. 130 children lost one of their parents, while another 25 lost both. 76 of the 487 victims wounded by enemy bullets were youngsters. 1,275 Khojaly citizens were imprisoned, and 150 are missing.

As a result of the tragedy, Khojaly residents became IDPs and were temporarily relocated to 50 cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

