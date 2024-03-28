Azerbaijani Ombudsperson meets with Armenian-origin residents in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Within the framework of her mandate, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan pays attention to the issues of ensuring the rights and freedoms of every citizen, regardless of nationality, religion, language, race, and other affiliation, living in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva met with residents of Armenian origin in the town of Khankendi and visited a shelter established by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for vulnerable groups.

"Aliyeva inquired about the state of ensuring the rights and freedoms of the residents of Armenian origin staying in the shelter, as well as those using services outside the shelter, and gave detailed information about the powers of the Ombudsman. In addition, the food supply and social services provided to the residents by psychologists and social workers were monitored.

The appeals of the admitted persons were heeded, and they expressed their satisfaction with the attitude demonstrated and the conditions created.

During the visit, the institution was presented with posters containing information about "916," a 24-hour call center of the Ombudsman," the Office of the Ombudsman informed.

