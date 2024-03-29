We better not share group with Portugal and Spain- Azerbaijani mini-football head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A highly intriguing European Championship awaits us, and the team of all nationalities has strengthened, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in mini-football Elshad Guliyev said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The experienced specialist discussed the EURO-2024 draw, which will take place on April 4. According to him, the second pot has some extremely tough opponents.

"We'd prefer more "same-level" opponents to exit the group. This is the initial goal. Nationals in the second pot are extremely powerful. Portugal and Spain are ranked third and fourth respectively. We wouldn't like to be in a group with them," he said.

The European Champion also announced his main goals in the continental championship.

"The Azerbaijan Mini-football League is going quite well. It's also a good thing that the championship lasts so long. The players play every week to stay in condition. This is a huge benefit for us. Montenegro will host an international competition in late April and early May. We will work tactically and technically to eliminate the flaws. Because we are the last European winners, we want to compete in the final. We've structured our plans around that," Guliyev added.

To note, the European Championship will be held on June 1-9 in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Azerbaijan was placed in the 1st pot in the draw.

