Baku to host VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Baku will host the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue themed "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity" on May 1–3, Trend reports via the ISESCO website.

This forum, being part of the "Baku Process", will be organized by the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Alliance of Civilizations, UNESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

Furthermore, prominent politicians, foreign delegations, members of international organizations, public figures, and internationally renowned intellectuals are expected to attend the forum.



In its plenary sessions and panel discussions, it will address a variety of urgent global issues pertaining to civilizational discourse and collaboration, with the goal of combating prejudice and advancing the ideals of coexistence and peace.

To showcase cultural diversity and foster a cooperative and understanding atmosphere, the forum is anticipated to include a number of cultural events, such as concerts, festivals, and creative performances.



Consolidating the "Baku Process" as a significant global forum for fostering intercultural cooperation and dialogue is the primary objective of the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue.

Notably, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the “Baku Process" as a key global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue.

The previous five editions of the Forum have featured more than 250 activities and attracted nearly 10,000 participants from 180 countries and 30 international organizations.

