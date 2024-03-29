Prior year observes motor transports prevailing in air discharges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. In 2023, emissions into the environment from stationary sources and automobiles increased by 34,500 tons compared to 2022, totaling 965,100 tons, with cars accounting for 85 percent, or 820,800 tons, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee's findings, car emissions into the atmosphere increased by 6.3 percent, while stationary sources declined by 8.9 percent. Harmful emissions from stationary sources in Baku reduced by 21,100 tons, Sumgayit declined by 900 tons, and Mingachevir increased by 200 thousand tons.

Last year, preventive actions led to the neutralization of 67.3 percent of hazardous compounds from stationary sources via treatment facilities. Technological advancements at industrial sites and enhanced effectiveness of existing treatment facilities resulted in the prevention of 85,200 tons of dangerous compounds from being discharged into the atmosphere during the course of the year.

