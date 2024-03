BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Artillery installations and ammunition discovered in Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

According to the information, two KS-19 anti-aircraft guns were found in the village of Chaparly, Kalbajar region.

The ministry also said that a large number of cartridges of various calibers and machine gun magazines were found in the village of Gasanirz.