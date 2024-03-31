Identification of all remains found in Azerbaijan's Khojaly goes rapidly - official

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, March 31. The burial site discovered in Khojaly on March 28 will be examined by experts today, said Deputy Head of the working group of the State Commission for Captives and Missing Citizens Eldar Samedov, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the final documentation process for the 73 individuals, whose identification has been completed, is nearing completion.

"After finalizing this procedure, the remains of these individuals will be returned to their families for funeral arrangements," Samedov stated.

To note, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

