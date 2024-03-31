Three individuals' remains discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, March 31. Human remains were discovered near a reservoir in the liberated part of Khojaly city known as Galadarasi on March 28, Deputy Head of the working group of the State Commission for Captives and Missing Citizens Eldar Samedov told Trend.

The discovered human remains in the area have been identified as belonging to at least three individuals.

Investigations are currently underway to thoroughly examine the site.

Samedov mentioned that excavation and exhumation operations will proceed following the inspection of the area.

To note, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

