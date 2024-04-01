Conscription for compulsory active military duty kicks off in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Conscription for compulsory active military service has begun in Azerbaijan, a source in the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service told Trend.

To note, on February 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the conscription of citizens of Azerbaijan for compulsory active military service from April 1 to April 30, 2024, and the dismissal of servicemen of compulsory active military service to the reserve.

