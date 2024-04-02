Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan electing new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) will hold its reporting and election meeting today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The outgoing AFFA President, Rovnag Abdullayev, will announce the event's start time, which is 10:00 (GMT +4), following which the conference's composition will be checked.



The conference will continue with a report by the association's Secretary General Sarkhan Hajiyev, followed by a discussion of financial statements and an independent auditor's address, and it will wrap up with the election of a new AFFA President and Executive Committee.

For now, Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR (Azerbaijan's State Oil Company), is the sole candidate for the role of AFFA's next leader.

AFFA presidential candidate:

1. Rovshan Najaf - by Neftchi FC through the Professional Football League Public Union

Candidates for the AFFA Executive Committee:

Professional Football League Public Union - five places

1. Samad Gurbanov - by Neftchi FC

2. Farid Mansurov - by the Professional Football League Association

3. Khayal Jafarov - by Sumgayit FC

4. Gurban Gurbanov - by Qarabag FC

5. Magsud Adigozalov - by Sabah FC

Public Union of Regional Football Federations – three places

1. Elshad Nasirov - by the Western Regional Football Federation Public Union

2. Balakishi Gasimov – by the Northern Regional Football Federation Public Union

3. Sarkhan Hajiyev - by the Public Union of the Regional Football Federation

Public Union of Public Football Organizations – two places

1. Konul Mehtiyeva - by the Public Union of Public Football Organizations

2. Zaur Akhundov – by the Public Union of All-Azerbaijan Football Fans

Field Football Federations Public Union – two places

1. Ulvi Mansurov - by Azerbaijan Futsal Federation

2. Leyla Khalilova - by Azerbaijan Student Football Federation

Following the conference, the new Executive Committee will hold its first meeting.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is Azerbaijan's football governing organization. Established in 1992, it is in charge of overseeing all areas of the amateur and professional game in its jurisdiction. It sanctioned all competitive football matches within its jurisdiction at the national level and indirectly at the local level through the AFFA Amateur League. It also appoints the managers of the men's, women's, and youth national football teams and leagues.

