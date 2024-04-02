Azerbaijan to provide legal assistance using artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Legal assistance will be provided using artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan, for which a new bot has been created, Chairman of the Presidium of the Azerbaijani Bar Association Anar Baghirov said at a conference themed "Digital criminal procedure: modern challenges and goals," Trend reports.

Baghirov noted that, constantly following modern trends in the field of digitalization, the Bar Association is working towards using the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

"Thus, the Pro Bono chat bot, prepared by the Electronic Advocacy Committee of the college, will be launched in the near future. This bot will provide Pro Bono (free) legal assistance to citizens using artificial intelligence," he explained.

According to him, final work is currently underway on the Electronic Lawyer Request project.

“There are certain regulatory problems here. Relevant draft regulations aimed at eliminating these problems have been developed jointly with the Ministry of Justice and are currently at the approval stage,” Baghirov added.

To note, the Bar Association of Azerbaijan is a non-governmental, independent, self-regulating organization including all lawyers and established for non-profit purposes.

Its main objective is to protect the rights and freedoms of every person, protected by law, to provide them with professional, high-quality, honest legal assistance, and to enhance the prestige of the legal profession.

