Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will take place in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, on April 19–21, Trend reports.

The competitions, to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, will feature representatives from over 40 countries worldwide.

The gymnasts will compete in individual and group exercises.

Besides, the athletes will vie for medals in individual apparatus and in the all-around competition.

Traditionally, the AGF Trophy will be awarded to the gymnast and the team in group exercises with the highest score for their performance.

To note, this will be the 10th edition of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Azerbaijan.

Spectators wishing to witness thrilling gymnast performances can purchase tickets online at https://iticket.az/ and at the city box offices.

