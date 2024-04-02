Nar expands sales and service network to Shamakhi! (PHOTO)

Continuing to make affordable communication services accessible to everyone throughout the country, Nar presented its new concept store this time in the city of Shamakhi. The store, distinguished by its modern appearance and comfort, is located at the intersection of N. Narimanov Street and M. Shahriyar Street in Shamakhi city.

Participating in the opening of the store Nar CEO Gunnar Panke said: "In 2024, we continue to introduce new Nar stores in the regions and expand our sales network. As Nar, we are committed to providing superior customer experience and high-quality communication services to our customers, while remaining committed to our affordable pricing policy."

According to the information provided by the mobile carrier, Nar plans to present 15 more new stores in the regions of Azerbaijan this year. Customers can find the addresses of the nearest Nar stores on the operator's official website (nar.az).

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.