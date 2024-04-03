Police uncovers and seizes abandoned ammunition in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Ammunition has been found in Khankendi, liberated from Armenian occupation, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"Following police operations carried out on April 2, the servicemen discovered and confiscated 14 automatic rifles, one machine gun, one rifle, 47 ammunition magazines, 900 cartridges of various calibers, and additional ammunition within the confines of Khankendi," the ministry said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

