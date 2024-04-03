Romania thumbs up Azerbaijan's savvy in enacting 'ASAN xidmet' model (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A delegation led by the Romanian government's Secretary General Mircea Abrudean, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has become familiar with the activity of the ASAN ''Xidmet'' center, Trend reports.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, briefed the guests about the goals of the "ASAN Xidmet" model and numerous public-service programs.



Guests learned about ASAN's mobile services, 108 call center, INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, ASAN Innovation Development Center, ABAD, Bilim Bakı, ASAN TV, and ASAN Radio.



The delegation was also well-informed about the design of public services and new solutions used in the field.

Abrudean stated his satisfaction with having learned about the "ASAN Xidmet" approach on-site and remarked that there is presently no such model in Romania for public services.



The Secretary-General stressed that Romania plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding as soon as possible to implement the "ASAN Xidmet" practice in the nation.

During his visit, the Romanian visitor was interviewed on ASAN TV and ASAN Radio.

To note, during the 11th World Summit of Governments in the United Arab Emirates in February this year, a meeting was held between the Secretary General of the Romanian Government and the Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where a preliminary cooperation agreement was reached.

