Chess players to take risks in match against Azerbaijani opponent - grandmaster

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. I see Fabiano Caruana as the favorite, Vasif Durarbayli, a chess player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz, commenting on the chances of chess grandmaster Nijat Abasov in the Candidates Tournament in Canada, Trend reports.

Durarbayli evaluated the chances of Abasov in the tournament, which will start on April 4. He said that the approach to this competition is different.

"Securing the first position is paramount, with Nijat currently trailing at the bottom of the rankings. Typically, the rankings offer accurate race predictions, and while I may underestimate our winning prospects, there's still a chance to perform admirably. Moreover, in the upcoming match, opponents will likely take risks to gain points, presenting an opportunity for Abasov to capitalize on," he said.

Durarbayli views the participation of numerous young chess players in the tournament as beneficial for our team.

"It's the first time Indian chess players are entering this competition. This could work to Nijat's advantage," he added.

To note, Abasov will face Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi in the first round on April 4.

