Azerbaijan's territories contaminated with millions of mines during years of occupation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. One and a half million mines have been laid in the territories of Azerbaijan during the 30 years of Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the dynamics of the mine-related event are on the decline.

"The reluctance of our former IDPs to return to their lands in large numbers is primarily due to security concerns. Although some have been resettled partially, the persistent issue of landmines remains. Since the end of the Second Karabakh War until April 3 of this year, 129,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. It's important to note that 70 percent of landmine victims are civilians," he emphasized.

