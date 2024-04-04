Azerbaijan holds events on occasion of 8th anniversary of April battles (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Under the instruction the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events on the occasion of 8th anniversary of the Victory in the April battles in 2016 were held in types of troops, Army Corps and formations, as well as in special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Servicemen, participants of the April battles, members of Shehids’ families and public representatives visited the Second Alley of Shehids, laid wreaths and carnations at the graves of the Shehids and paid tribute to their blessed memory.

At the events, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers at the event highlighted the reasons for the April battles, crushing strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijani soldier on the enemy during the battles by showing examples of professionalism, courage, and heroism. It was emphasized that the victory won in the April battles was the beginning of the Great Victory achieved by the Azerbaijan Army during the successful Gunnut operation, the Tovuz battles, the Patriotic War, including the local anti-terror operation.

In the artistic part of the event, documentaries dedicated to the April battles were shown, poems were recited, singers of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov performed patriotic music and literary-artistic composition.

Servicemen also visited the families of the Shehids and enquired about their care and wishes.