Azerbaijani tumbling team wins European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Azerbaijani tumbling team won the title of European champion, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

At the continental championship in Guimarães, the Azerbaijani gymnasts won the team tournament.

Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada and Bilal Gurbanov beat out the UK, Denmark and other countries in the claim for gold, taking first place.

Thus, the team added a European title to the team world title won last year in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Malkin and Aliyev will also have an individual final.

To note, the European Championship in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling is taking place in Guimarães on April 3-7.

