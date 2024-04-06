Final day of Open Championship of Ojaq Sports Club kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The final day of the 4th Open Championship of Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics has kicked off at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

This day will determine the winners among pre-juniors and juniors.

The Open Championship of the Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is taking place on April 4–6.

Overall, more than 180 gymnasts are participating in the competition.

In addition to the representatives of the Ojaq Sports Club, the competition also involves students from the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatic Palace, the Cultural Center Zira, the branch of the Ojaq Sports Club in Hovsan settlement, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Shaghan.

The competition is divided into several age categories.

