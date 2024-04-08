New head coach of FC Araz-Nakhchivan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Elmar Bakhshiyev has been appointed head coach of Araz Nakhchivan soccer club, Trend reports via İdman. biz.

The contract with the specialist was signed on April 8; after that, the head coach, who was introduced to the members of the team by the club management, led the team to the first training session.

The coaching staff has also changed. Khagani Mammadov and Rasim Ramaldanov were appointed as assistant coaches.

To note, during his soccer career, Bakhshiyev defended the colors of clubs Khazar University, Inter, Khazar-Lankaran, Neftchi, and Gabala, as well as playing more than 30 games for the national team of Azerbaijan.

The specialist who coached Gabala as the head coach won the Azerbaijan Cup.

