IFFHS announces ranking of Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Qarabag FC, the Azerbaijani champion, ranked 33rd among European teams in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics' (IFFHS) world club rankings, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Coach Gurban Gurbanov’s team has scored 176.75 points.

Thus, Qarabag FC is a leader among the post-Soviet clubs.

The nation's Neftchi, with 62 points, ranks 220th in Europe, and Sabah is 238th (58.75 points).

Meanwhile, the leader among European football clubs is Manchester City (401 points).

