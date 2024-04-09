Azerbaijani athlete gains silver medal at world championship in Dubai (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The World Strongman Championship has been held in Dubai, Trend reports via İdman. biz.

Azerbaijan was represented at the World Championship by a five-person team.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports sponsored the team's trip to the competition, where they won one medal. Sahib Bagirov (95 kg) earned a silver medal, finishing second among 25 competitors.

The World Championship was extremely important for the Azerbaijan Strongmen Federation, where Jamal Ahmadzada, a Federation member and international class judge, was a first-time judge in the World Championship.

Elnura Baghirova, another Azerbaijan national team member, finished fourth in the championship, where she made her debut and was one step away from a medal. Nijat Huseynov (110 kg), the European champion, was unable to compete in the award ceremony owing to an injury. He finished ninth overall in the race.

The Azerbaijani national squad competed in the event, led by Bakhtiyar Guliyev, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation for strongman sports. Athletes from 35 different countries competed for first place in the competition.

