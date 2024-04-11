Police uncover and seize ammunition, radiosets in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 11 April 2024 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Ammunition and communication equipment have been found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Trend reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Following police operations on April 10th, law bodies discovered and confiscated 3 communication devices, 3 automatic rifles, 4 pistols, 3 rifles, 4 live grenades, 4 grenade launchers, 15 ammunition magazines, 860 cartridges of various calibers, 7 bayonet knives, and additional ammunition in Khankendi.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

