Over three dozen held on suspicion of committing crime - Azerbaijani MIA

Society Materials 11 April 2024 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Over three dozen held on suspicion of committing crime - Azerbaijani MIA

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijani Internal Affairs investigators revealed 45 cases of crimes countrywide reported on April 10, Trend reports via the ministry.

Of them, 27 wanted individuals were detained (including 11 debtors).

"A total of 22 drug-related facts and seven reports about the discovery and confiscation of illegally kept ammunition were revealed. 33 people were detained on suspicion of committing crimes," the agency reports.

