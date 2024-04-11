UEFA Europa League quarter-finals kick off today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Today starts the 1/4 finals of the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The first game set will consist of four matches.

Representatives of Serie A, Milan and Roma, will clash in Italy. West Ham from England will be hosted by Bayer, while Liverpool will face Atalanta. In Portugal, Benfica will take on Olympique de Marseille.

The rematches will take place on April 18.

Europa League

1/4 finals, first games

April 11, 23:00 (GMT+4)

Milan - Roma

Liverpool - Atalanta

Bayer - West Ham

Benfica - Marseille

