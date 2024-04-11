Qarabag FC player talks chances of shift to another club (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 11 April 2024 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Vugar Imanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Idmanbiz TV aired the first episode of the "İdman Bizimlə" initiative, Trend reports.

The Qarabag FC and Azerbaijan national football player Toral Bayramov became the debut guest of the project.

The player appraised his team's season performance as well as winning Azerbaijan's Premier League title with eight rounds remaining.

Regarding the news of his transfer, the footballer stated that it does not interest him at the moment.

