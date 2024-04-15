Ammunition, communication devices found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Ammunition and communication devices have been found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

The ministry noted that during police actions held on April 13–14, three communication devices, two automatic weapons, two rifles, one machine gun, 15 grenades, six igniters, 68 cartridge magazines, 6,316 cartridges of different calibers, five bayonet knives, and other ammunition were found and seized on the territory of the city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

