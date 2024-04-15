Heydar Aliyev Foundation takes over treatment of Azerbaijani national ex-footballer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has taken over the treatment of former Azerbaijani national football player Vadim Vasilyev, the 51-year-old veteran forward told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the fund will cover the costs of his treatment.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Going forward, I will undergo treatment at Liv Bona Dea Hospital under the Foundation's care. I am grateful that they have not left me to face this alone and have responded to my request," Vasilyev said.

To note, in early February of this year, Vasilyev suffered a stroke.

