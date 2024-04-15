Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan considers creation of artificial land plots in Caspian Sea

Society Materials 15 April 2024 14:57 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Artificial land plots may be created in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, as stated in the draft law "On creation of artificial land plots in the sector of the Caspian Sea (lake) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

According to the draft, an artificial land plot may be created in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea, utilizing land allocated from the water fund. This area could either stand alone or be adjacent to the coastline, an island, or another man-made land plot.

Under the project, an artificial land plot means a land plot created in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea by delivering and filling in earth or soil or using other methods.

