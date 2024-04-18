European participants of FIFA Club World Cup identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. FC Salzburg has become the last European representative to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

This was determined after yesterday's loss by Arsenal to Bayern in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Other European representatives at the World Cup will be Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Atlético.

To note, the tournament, in which 32 teams will take part, will be held in the summer of 2025 in the US.

