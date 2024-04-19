I try to reach World Cup final - Türkiye's gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. I performed well on the first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku; there were some small lapses, but in general, I was satisfied, and I will try to reach the final of the competition, Türkiye's athlete, a participant in the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku, Khatije Gokce Emir told Trend.

"We have been warmly received in Baku, and the public is actively supporting us. The atmosphere is great; from everyone, you feel support, a positive attitude, and goodwill," she noted.

The Turkish gymnast emphasized that she is very happy to visit the capital of Azerbaijan.

"This is the first time I have come to Baku; so far, there has been no time to make a big tour of the city. However, what I had time to see is a delight," she said.

According to Khatije, she would like to get acquainted with Azerbaijani gymnasts.

To note, the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform a program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the group exercise team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

