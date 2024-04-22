Azerbaijan issues tasks on restoration, construction, management service in Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Azerbaijani Government has issued tasks regarding the establishment and ensuring activity of the "Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts" public legal entity, Trend reports.

According to the directive, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the above entity and other relevant state bodies (state legal entities), which will be determined during the execution process, must submit its proposals to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers within two months to bring them into compliance with Azerbaijan's presidential decree "On the establishment and ensuring activity of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts" as a public legal entity.

The Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the service and other relevant state bodies (state legal entities), which will be determined during the execution process, within 15 days from the date of state registration of the service in the manner prescribed by the law "On state registration and state register of legal entities," should submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers for its provision with transportation vehicles and material-technical support.

Central executive authorities, within three months to ensure the implementation of the decree, must, within their competence, take measures arising from the tasks of legislative activity, submit their regulatory legal acts or information about the absence of proposals to the Ministry of Justice, and if required, inform the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Justice must ensure the alignment of regulatory legal acts of central executive authorities and acts of normative nature with the decree and inform the Cabinet of Ministers about this within four months.

This directive enters into force upon its signing.

