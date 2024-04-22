Azerbaijan counts mines uncovered in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has revealed the number of mines and unexploded ordnance found and neutralized in the liberated territories on April 15–21, 2024, Trend reports via ANAMA.

According to the agency, 39 anti-tank mines, 12 anti-personnel mines, and 452 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the territories during the mentioned period.

The agency added that 1,429 hectares of land were demolished.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

On April 8–14, 2024, one anti-tank mine, five anti-personnel mines, and 725 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized, as well as 476.7 hectares of land cleared of mines in the liberated territories.

