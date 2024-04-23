Azerbaijan and Albania abolish visa regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The visa regime between Azerbaijan and Albania is being canceled, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general civil passports", submitted for discussion at today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

Following the discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.

