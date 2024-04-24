Significant amount of weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A significant quantity of weapons and ammunition has been found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

It was noted that during the police operation on April 23, five automatic weapons of different brands, two pistols, two rifles, one grenade launcher, four live grenades, three shells, 19 cartridge magazines, 1410 cartridges of different caliber, three bayonet knives, and other ammunition were found and seized on the territory of Khankendi city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

