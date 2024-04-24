Glad to be among licensed athletes for Paris 2024 Olympics - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. I am glad to be among the athletes who won a license for the Paris 2024 Olympics, a gymnast and a member of the Azerbaijani trampoline team, Seljan Mahsudova said during a joint press conference of the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee (NOC) and Visa, Trend reports.

"My coach has been my unwavering support throughout my journey to the Olympic Games. He was the first person to congratulate me when I won the qualification. After the news spread that I had secured a spot, my phone wouldn't stop ringing—my teammates, family, and countless acquaintances all reached out to congratulate me, with many messages flooding in on social media. I feel incredibly fortunate to be among the athletes who earned this qualification. Achieving this has required intense training, and I continue to work hard every day. I am confident that I will represent our country with honor at the Olympic Games. The historical significance of winning the qualification, being the first in trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijani history, gives me an extra boost of motivation," she said.

To note, Zohra Aghamirova, a member of Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team, won a license to the 2024 Olympic Games last year.

Seljan Mahsudova expressed her gratitude to Visa for supporting Azerbaijani athletes.

"In daily life, numerous individuals rely on their Visa card, some even opting to go cashless, using their card for all transactions. I am predominantly a card user myself. It's worth noting that Visa supports athletes, and I am grateful to the company for this support," the gymnast added.

