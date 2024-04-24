Azerbaijanis send humanitarian aid to flood victims in Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijanis have sent five vehicles with humanitarian aid to flood victims in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The General Consulate of Azerbaijan in Aktau city, jointly with the Azerbaijani Diaspora of the city, received the aid from Azerbaijan and arranged its delivery to people hit by floods in Kazakhstan.

Floods in Kazakhstan began in March. A state of emergency was declared in eight regions of the country at the local level. Tens of thousands of people were involved in rescue work. Since the beginning of floods in Kazakhstan, more than 115,000 people have been evacuated.

