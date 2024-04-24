Air France plane makes emergency landing in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. An alarm was declared at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to the emergency landing of an Air France plane.

Boeing 777 airliner flying from Osaka to Paris sent a request for an emergency landing to the Baku airport due to smoke on board the aircraft.

All emergency services at Baku airport were put on alert as part of the alert.

The Air France aircraft landed successfully at 16:37 Baku time.

The 280 passengers on board the plane were immediately evacuated, and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The aircraft is currently being inspected and a set of necessary measures is being organized to establish all the causes of the accident.