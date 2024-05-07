Baku hosts 4th Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue was held in Baku on the topic “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration", Trend reports.

Officials from Azerbaijan's central executive authority, including Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, and foreign organizations with local representation were in attendance at the event.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan has coordinated its National Development Program with the UN Sustainable Development Program.

“The results achieved in Azerbaijan in the social and economic spheres, as well as Azerbaijan's contribution to the implementation of the SDGs, are related to the fact that Azerbaijan was able to coordinate its National Development Program with the UN Sustainable Development Program. We see the results of this integration,” he noted.

Then, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva and Chairperson of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children Issues Bahar Muradova made speeches.

The event continued with panel discussions.

The commitments of the 4 Sustainable Development Goals were adopted as a result of the event.

To note, the SDG Dialogue aims to stimulate knowledge and present international best practices to stakeholders, including the government, the UN, the private sector, civil society, international financial institutions, and development partners. Also, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it aims to provide practical support to the Government of Azerbaijan and the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development in realizing national priorities within the framework of the 2030 Strategy of Azerbaijan.

Each SDG dialog is dedicated to a specific topic selected in consultation with the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development.

A total of three SDG dialogues have been held since November 2022. The first SDG dialogue was dedicated to “Green Transformation in Azerbaijan”, the second - “Towards 2030: Socio-Economic Inclusion in Azerbaijan”, and the third - “Outcomes of the Global SDG Summit 2023 and the Role of Supreme Audit Institutions in the Implementation of the SDGs”.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel