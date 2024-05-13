Location of Turkish-Azerbaijani University chosen - minister (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The location of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University has been chosen, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) in Baku on May 13, Trend reports.

The minister pointed out that information about this will be provided soon.

“The work related to the educational building has been completed. The university rector hasn't yet been appointed,” he added.

To note, onFebruary 19, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and President of the Turkish Council of Higher Education Erol Ozvar signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University”.

On April 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University (TAU).

At the initial stage, it's planned to admit 100 students to the mentioned university. The admission plan provides for an additional 100-200 places annually. Education at this university will be free. The training will be organized in English and Turkish.

The teaching staff will be selected from representatives of Istanbul Technical University, Middle East Technical University and Hacettepe University.

