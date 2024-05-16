GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 int'l conference wraps up in Baku (PHOTO) UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The international GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference in Baku has come to an end, Trend reports.

The event was attended by leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations from across the region, high-ranking politicians, and other participants.

The conference was held with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, and Azercell served as the general sponsor.

On the last day of the conference, participants discussed the next wave of digital transformation that will help shape a more sustainable and inclusive digital future across the Eurasian region. With COP29 coming up, attention was paid to the relationship between digitalization processes and the fight against climate change.

Addressing the participants, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said that the UN expects significant results from COP29.

"The expectations for COP29 are immense. They encompass the establishment of a new collective financial target for the 195 participating countries and the adoption of transparency reports showcasing progress in curbing greenhouse gas emissions," she said.

She highlighted that COP29, in collaboration with the government, private sector, and scientific community, will enable Azerbaijan to bolster its climate ambitions and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Head of McKinsey & Company's telecommunications practice in Central Asia, Alima Zimanova, said that groups of telecom operators have pledged to reduce emissions.

She noted that, according to the study, customers are willing to overpay by 30 percent for green certificates.

“Operator groups have pledged to cut emissions by 2030, with varying levels of success. Around 80 to 90 percent of emissions are reclaimable, but enhancing emission reduction strategies can yield greater effectiveness. Active infrastructure utilization presents the most significant energy-saving opportunity, particularly feasible in Europe," a McKinsey & Company representative added.

Director of the Department of Law, Ethics, and Compliance at Azercell, Shirin Aliyeva, said that a total of 37 Azercell stations in Azerbaijan will employ green energy.

"Currently, Azercell has 15 stations operating on alternative energy sources in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and we are continuing to work on this."

Head of Huawei's Digital Industry Center of Excellence, Safder Nazir, noted that the use of technological solutions in buildings will reduce energy consumption.

“Renewable energy-powered data centers can achieve high efficiency. Companies should strive to achieve zero emissions on their campuses, aided by technology solutions in buildings that decrease energy consumption. Artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in optimizing energy usage by identifying consumption patterns and implementing efficiency measures. Governments should incentivize business companies to adopt these practices,” he added.

Vice Chairman of Azercosmos, Fuad Aslanov, noted in his turn that the company currently operates two telecommunication satellites.

He noted that the agency currently provides services in 50 countries.

“The satellite communications market currently stands at $20 billion, projected to surge to $123 billion by 2032. Given the unpredictable nature of emergencies, there's a pressing need for an effective emergency alert communication system. Over the past two years, strides have been made in this area, with successful tests conducted,” he added.

East Telecom CEO Sungming Kim emphasized that Central Asia can become a vitally important Internet hub.

“Central Asian nations have the potential to leverage their geographic positioning for the advancement of ICT capabilities and services. The realization of the Digital Silk Road initiative holds immense transformative potential for the industry, promising accelerated growth. I hold strong confidence that Central Asia can emerge as a pivotal Internet hub in the near future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health, Safety, Quality, and Environment (HSEQ) Department Director of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Rashad Hagverdiyev said that the company prioritizes security, customer satisfaction, and digitization.

"We will have 18 drop-off counters and 17 self-service stands, resulting in saving 10 tons of paper. This equates to preserving 175 trees annually. Moreover, AZAL engages in tree planting initiatives each year while also employing modern irrigation systems," he noted.

The first-day speakers were GSMA Chief Regulatory Officer John Giusti, GSMA Russia and CIS Strategic Engagement Director Tair Ismailov, and the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan. Samir Mammadov, Regional Director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the CIS region Natalia Mochu, President of Carrier Business Group Huawei for the Middle East and Central Asia Alex Hu, World Bank Manager for Azerbaijan Stephanie Stollmeister, General Director of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications Alexei Borodin, Director for Innovations of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Igor Ovcharenko, and others.

The main topics of the first day of the conference were digitalization, next-generation networks, and the role of generative artificial intelligence.

To note, the event was held in Baku for the second time.

