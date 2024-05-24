Azerbaijan's Lachin prepares for massive return of former IDPs by end of 2026 - President's special envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. It is envisaged to return 12,000 people to their homes in Lachin by the end of 2026, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin region Masim Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the presentation ceremony held in connection with COP29 within the framework of the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue.

Mammadov noted that, as a result of the Armenian occupation, all infrastructure in the region was destroyed.

"In many places in Lachin, anti-tank and anti-personnel mines have been buried, which led to the deaths of civilians. The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues demining works in Lachin and adjacent territories," Mammadov said.

Underscoring that Lachin is one of the most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan, he said that more than 700 houses and residential complexes have been rebuilt in Lachin since September 2023.

"We are proud that Lachin has become one of the most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan," Mammadov said.

The Special Representative of the President noted that a year ago, the first group of former IDPs returned to Lachin, and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev handed them keys to new houses.

"Today, 730 families - 2,766 people - have returned to Lachin district. All conditions for former IDPs have been quickly created in Lachin city, Zabukh, and Sus villages. We expect to return 12,000 people to their homes by the end of 2026," he said.

