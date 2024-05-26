Baku hosts first Festival of Speed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Baku Festival of Speed, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), Caspian Event Organisers (CEO), and the Baku City Circuit operating company, was held in Azerbaijan for the first time, Trend reports.

As part of the festival, a car exhibition featuring test drives of various brands was organized.

Festival guests were captivated by the drift show, where top drift pilots showcased their skills and driving prowess in extreme conditions. The public also had the opportunity to explore the latest innovations from leading automotive manufacturers.

The Legend Cars Challenge Baku race, known for its dynamic and fan-favorite races worldwide, was also held. This event featured cars styled after classic American designs from the 1930s-40s, powered by powerful Yamaha motorcycle engines, making them both fast and maneuverable.

A classic sports car competition took place on a specially installed track.

Elchin Hasanov won the Legend Cars Challenge Baku race, which featured an exciting and intense competition. Murad Hasanov finished in second place, with Gulhuseyn Abdullayev securing third.

Following the race, a ceremony was held to award the winners.

Prizes were presented by Anar Alakbarov, president of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan; Magsud Farzullayev, General Director of the Baku City Circuit; and Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of Karabakh Revival Fund.

To note, the festival aims to popularize motorsport in the region and provide a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the automotive industry.

