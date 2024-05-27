Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization currently enhancing its capacity - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) is currently enhancing its capacity, Deputy Head of the Consumer Rights Protection Department of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy Ilgar Hasanov said at the opening of a regional seminar on "Leadership and Management Development Program" for national standardization bodies of developing countries in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azstand is prioritizing capacity building and enhancing specialist skills, making the organization of this seminar in Baku crucial,” he stressed.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is revising its standardization legislation and developing a quality infrastructure system in line with international standards.

"We are bolstering our involvement in international organizations and actively collaborating with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and other regional entities. Our specialists are serving on several technical committees," he added.

To note, the seminar is organized by the International Organization for Standardization with the support of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND).

The seminar is attended by senior officials from the national standardization bodies of Albania, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Burkina Faso, Belize, Bhutan, Colombia, Ghana, Greece, Kenya, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and Yemen.

