Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts meeting of OTS education ministers (PHOTO) UPDATED

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosted the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on June 1, Trend reports.

In his opening speech, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, welcomed the guests and highlighted that the successes achieved by OTS in a short period are commendable.

Amrullayev mentioned that the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan is pleased to contribute to these important processes. He emphasized that youth form the foundation of sustainable and healthy cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. The minister also noted that, in this regard, the exchange of students from general education institutions within the framework of OTS allows them to become familiar with the shared history, culture, and traditions of the schools.

The Azerbaijani minister further stated that, both within the framework of the organization and through bilateral cooperation, relations with OTS member countries continue to thrive. He highlighted that the schools built with the support of friendly countries in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, as well as other initiatives, serve as symbols of friendship and brotherhood among OTS member countries.

Concluding his speech, the minister discussed the OTS's goals for enhancing bilateral cooperation with its member and observer countries.

Moreover, other guests delivered speeches on strengthening cooperation in the fields of science and education.

Following the speeches, the meeting agenda was discussed.

Delegations from OTS member and observer countries, along with representatives from the Turkic Academy, participate in the meetings.

Additionally, delegations from OTS member countries are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings during the events.

